La Trobe and council to work closer together for better outcomes David Lee

LA TROBE University Shepparton Campus and Greater Shepparton City Council will be working even closer together to achieve better outcomes for the local community, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week.

The signing is a public commitment from both organisations to maximise higher education opportunities, enrolments and research opportunities in Shepparton.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said the MoU sets out the joint aspirations for tertiary education in Shepparton.

“I’m really pleased that in principle we were able to set out and agree to some long term proposals for our great city.

“Council continues to pursue the expansion of tertiary education in the Goulburn Valley and it is fantastic to see La Trobe University shares our vision. Council has a long-term strategy for tertiary education in Shepparton and La Trobe University’s presence in our city is a major part of that.”

“Our collaboration also supports regional economic development through the promotion of and participation in Work Integrated Learning and internships for La Trobe University students in the Greater Shepparton region,” Cr Adem said.

Greater Shepparton City Council CEO, Peter Harriott said tertiary education has definite economic benefits for the region.

“This is a great opportunity for exchange students to be part of our region.

“Council and the community have been instrumental in securing government funding for the La Trobe University Shepparton Campus. We look forward to working closely with La Trobe in this important development,” Mr Harriott said.

As part of the collaboration, a new La Trobe University Mooving Art cow was also launched, which can be found at the Shepparton campus.