La Trobe welcomes new students David Lee

LA TROBE University Shepparton Campus came alive and was a hive of activity during this year’s orientation program.

Head of La Trobe University Shepparton Campus, Sue Nalder said, “We always look forward to welcoming our new students on campus, particularly to our new Agribusiness, Social Work and Education cohorts. This year our orientation program increased to three days to allow for more activities for new students. Students commenced on Wednesday with an official welcome followed by some icebreaker activities and campus tour,” Ms Nalder said.

“The program is filled with activities to allow students to familiarise themselves with their courses, staff, support available at University and of course getting to know one another.”

Ms Nalder said 16 experienced La Trobe students from the Shepparton Campus, known as ‘connects,’ also helped the new students to transition into university life.

“Our connect program is very successful and this year we have mentors across every one of the courses we offer. These mentors stay in touch with new students for the first six weeks of semester to be on hand to answer any questions they might have about their new experiences at university,” Ms Nalder said.

Seven Goulburn Valley students were also accepted into the ‘Aspire’ program locally, which is an early admissions program launched by La Trobe in 2014. Aspire acknowledges volunteering and community engagement efforts by students, if successful into the program – students receive an offer from La Trobe in September, before ATARs are released.

“The Aspire students have made positive changes in their local community by volunteering. We have recognised this community involvement by selecting them into this early offer program,” Ms Nalder said.