La Trobe welcomes new students David Lee

LA TROBE University’s Shepparton campus is preparing to welcome its new students for 2017, with this year’s orientation program taking place from today through to Friday before the semester begins on Monday, February 27.

Head of La Trobe University Shepparton campus, Sue Nalder said the campus is always a hive of activity for the annual orientation event.

“We always look forward to welcoming our new students on campus, particularly to our new agribusiness, social work and education cohorts. This year our orientation program has increased to three days to allow for more activities for new students. Students will commence on Wednesday with an official welcome followed by some icebreaker activities and campus tour.

“The program is filled with activities to allow students to familiarise themselves with their courses, staff, support available at University and of course getting to know one another,” Ms Nalder said.