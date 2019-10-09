Ladies auxiliary raises $11,000 for GV Health

Set a group of Australian ladies to a task and they never cease to amaze. Take for example the ladies from GV Health Extended Care Auxiliary who over the past year, have put on a number of movie fundraising events and along with some donations, raised $11,000. With the money, they have been able to purchase a couple of specialist wheelchairs for use in the Mary Coram Unit at GV Health.

The first is a Rollee electric bariatric chair, capable of accommodating patients up to 350kg at a cost of $8,000, the other is space-tilt chair that helps alleviate any pressures on a patient being transported at a cost over $2,000.

GV Health Extended Care Auxiliary president, Heather Lloyd said, “We are 16 ladies, mostly seniors, who hold film days to raise money. Our next film on Thursday October 10, which will be Downton Abbey.”

Tickets for the movie can be purchased at Mimma’s Hair Salon, Shop 14 in Wyndham Mall, Shepparton or by calling 5821 9182.