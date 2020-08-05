Land of Plenty pushed to March

THE region’s biggest single-day music festival, Land of Plenty, has been pushed back to March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second iteration of the festival, held at the Showgrounds, was scheduled for October 31, however organisers announced last week the date would change to the Labour Day weekend, Saturday, March 6 2021.

“After receiving feedback from the public that a number of fans wanted to move the festival to March, given the current restrictions in Victoria event organisers thought this was the best move,” Aidan McLaren, director of event management company Red Hill Entertainment, said.

In anticipation for the March festival, event organisers revealed two of the top bands asked for in a public survey will be playing at the 2021 festival, to be announced at a later date.

For more information visit landofplentyfestival.com.