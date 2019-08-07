Large range and mouth-watering flavours

BOASTING bold and unique flavours and a menu fully loaded with more than just pizza, Crust Shepparton has got you covered for entertaining or a lazy night in.

Opening their doors in Shepparton last August, Crust have been delivering delicious gourmet pizza to Shepparton and surrounding areas ever since.

Crust Shepparton franchisee, Girraj Tomar said, “We have a large range of pizzas, salads and pastas to suit all diets, including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

“All our ingredients are fresh and our meals are made to order, making the quality and taste of each meal that much better.”

Delivery areas for Crust Shepparton include Shepparton, Grahamvale, Mooroopna, Kialla, Congupna, Tallygaroopna, Pine Lodge, Bunbartha, and parts of Shepparton East and Shepparton’s north.

Call Crust on 5821 7666 or check out their full menu and place an order online at www.crust.com.au. Otherwise, head into the store at Shop 1/161 Numurkah Road, Shepparton.