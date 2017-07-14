Last day to grab this great deal! Nicholise Garner

IN this cold weather it’s a great time to get your body fit and healthy for the summer and getting energised to power through winter. Peak Physique has just celebrated its third birthday and business owner, Emma O’Keeffe has a fantastic offer for anyone who’s ready to call in today.

Emma said, “My goal is to help people to feel fantastic about themselves and that they feel rewarded and proud of themselves when they walk out of the gym. As a part of our third birthday, today is the last day we are offering half price memberships with no lock in contracts. This is a great opportunity to feel great about yourself and to really improve your general fitness, health and wellbeing at a time when it’s really easy to let your fitness go.”

Peak Physique are also offering Sports Aerobics classes for primary and secondary school aged children with the option to compete in the sport.

Emma said, “It’s a great way to get kids fit without them realising it and it’s a really positive environment. Kids perform independent and group workouts and it’s a wonderful confidence booster.”

A qualified personal trainer, Emma choreographs the routine for the kids to the music of their choice. “This is a great friendship group activity and a great way to keep kids entertained,” said Emma.

Drop into Peak Physique at Level 1, Tirana City Walk 302-308 Wyndham Street, Shepparton or call 5821 8589 to take advantage of this fantastic deal today.