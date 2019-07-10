Last days of school holiday fun at Fun Planet

WITH school holidays nearing an end, it’s time to jam as much into the remaining days as possible to get the most out of the holidays. Fun Planet is packed full of arcade games and amusements and is the perfect place for the kids to come and have some fun.

Starting at only $20 per person, guests are treated to 90 minutes unlimited access to the exceptional amusements on offer including; rock climbing, laser tag, mini golf, bungee run, balladium, virtual reality and motion thrill rides. Add just $15 to any package deal to ride on the go-karts as well! For the little ones, unlimited play for only $5 on the two-storey children’s playground.

Or perhaps you want to host a kid’s party that’s full of fun and caters for everyone? Fun Planet has various party packages to choose from, catering for all age groups and dietary requirements.

Find Fun Planet at Riverside Plaza, 8025 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla (behind Harvey Norman). Open Thursday 10am until 8pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 9pm, and Sunday 10am to 6pm, before they’ll be back to their usual hours after school holidays.

For a full list of the Fun Planet passes and packages, head to their website www.funplanet.com.au or call 5823 1224 for more information.