Last days to enter and double the chances to win David Lee

WE have entered the final days of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway and from now until the end of the promotion, you have double the chances to win. By simply spending $10 at one of the participating businesses, your entry will gain you twice the amount of entries into the promotion. Each of our weekly winners walk away with a $1,000 GMCU debit card and automatic entry into the grand prize draw of a $5,000 holiday voucher and $5,000 Shepparton shopping spree.

Our week four winners have been drawn with Helen Ebner from Wyuna spending $213.65 at WB Hunter, being the first week five winner drawn in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Helen said, “It is very welcomed at the moment. This has made my day.”

Helen Norman from Shepparton who spent $32 at Big W was the second week five winner drawn. Helen said, “You are kidding. It is very much worth entering.”

Mickala Brady from Shepparton spent $18 at NU Beauty and was drawn as the third winner for the fifth week of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.

Mickala said, “Oh my god. This is awesome. Thank you.”

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser.