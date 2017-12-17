Launch of a haven for youths David Lee

THE Haven was officially launched on Wednesday last week, with over 50 people attending the program’s new premises at 92 Wyndham Street.

The Haven manager, Konrad Fepuleai said, “The kids proudly showed off their space giving tours on the night to all guests.

“150 kids from diverse backgrounds are registered at The Haven. The kids are mainly aged between 12 and 18. They come for a meal, company, mentors and programs such as bowling and swimming.

“Alongside our trained youth workers there are 34 volunteers that come from a range of businesses around Shepparton. There are various individuals and organisations that have donated their time and materials to get The Haven to this point.

“Funding from the Department of Education and Training has enabled us to secure the wonderful premises in Wyndham Street.

“We’d like to pass on a big thank you to all those who are involved and who attended the launch night.”

For more information on The Haven, contact the manager, Konrad Fepuleai on 0487 315 999.