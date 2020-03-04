Launch of the 2020 Tourism and Major Events Calendar

Greater Shepparton City Council launched its 2020 Tourism and Major Events Calendar to more than 100 delegates within the tourism industry at the annual Visitor Economy luncheon today.

The Major Events Calendar looks at the planned events that will take place in the region over for the rest of the year. These will include sporting, arts, food and wine as well as business events.

Greater Shepparton City Council mayor Cr Seema Abdullah said this year’s calendar had a strong focus on high participation events and further expanding its arts and cultural offerings.

Cr Abdullah said, “We anticipate the calendar will generate between $40 and $50 million for the economy keeping local business strong across a number of sectors including accommodation, hospitality, retail and tourism.”

Pick up a copy of the new 2020 Greater Shepparton Major Events Calendar from the Greater Shepparton Visitor Centre or the Think CBD office in the Tower Arcade or view it online at visitshepparton.com.au