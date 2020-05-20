Law Week goes online

VICTORIA’S Law Week is a seven-day community festival designed to broaden the community’s understanding of the law and the legal system. This year Goulburn Valley Libraries are offering some free online sessions that address the impact to certain groups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event began on Monday, May 18 and runs for the remainder of this week, with all sessions streamed live on Goulburn Valley Libraries Facebook page with a mix of presentations and chats.

Today, Wednesday, May 20 at 3pm will be a presentation on ‘Tenancy, Fines and Centrelink – your rights during COVID-19’, where Marcus Ibaceta from Victorian Legal Aid will discuss issues concerning tenancy, fines and Centrelink arising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, May 21 at 3pm you’ll be able to have a coffee with a cop, virtually, of course.

Glenn Gibson from Shepparton Police will be discussing all things local and answer your questions about what is happening in our community.

And on Friday, May 22 at 3pm, Belle Mendoza from Australian Visa and Education Specialists will discuss migrant visas and issues arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You are welcome to ask questions related to the session topics by emailing [email protected] prior to the session and presenters will address these questions in their presentations. You can also comment live, or PM questions during the presentation. There will be a response by the presenter at the conclusion of their presentation.