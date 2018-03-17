Leading the way toward a stronger medical workforce David Lee

THE Goulburn Valley Medical Workforce Fund (GVMWF) has joined forces with the Lift Off Scholarship Program with the aim to improve the health of the Goulburn Valley community by developing workforce capacity and knowledge through local scholarships and grants.

The Community Fund Goulburn Valley CEO, Andrea McNab, together with GVMWF chair, Soenke Tremper are delighted to be working together.

“It is a pleasure to once again be offering medical scholarships and grants to our local community and we are excited with the opportunity to build on our success with the support of the Lift Off Scholarship Program,” Mr Tremper said.

“The Goulburn Valley Medical Workforce Fund commenced in 2016 to support Goulburn Valley residents entering medicine, allied health, nursing degrees, primary care workers and professionals seeking to extend their skill set. We also aim to assist training organisations wanting to develop and deliver GP training that enhances needed skills, specifically procedural skills,” Mr Tremper said.

Ms McNab said, “This new partnership with the Lift Off Scholarship Program will enhance and strengthen the promotion of these scholarships to our local community.

“We invite any Goulburn Valley students interested in pursuing a medical career to apply for these local scholarships to help offset their university fees and expenses.”

Grants and scholarships are also available to Goulburn Valley general practitioners, primary care service providers and general practice staff and it is anticipated that the Lift Off Goulburn Valley Medical Workforce Fund Scholarships will disperse a minimum of $50,000 annually.

The Lift Off GVMW Fund Scholarship applications opened on Wednesday, February 28.

Scholarships and grant applications and guidelines are available at www.communityfoundation.org.au/gvmwscholarships

Applications close on April 1 and enquiries can be made to Andrea McNab on 0409 323 842.