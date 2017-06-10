Learn business skills from one of AFL’s greats David Lee

LOCAL residents are being given the chance to learn about leadership and team building for results from one of AFL’s greats and La Trobe University vice chancellor’s fellow, Michael Malthouse when he comes to the region on Wednesday, June 14.

Held from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Quality Hotel Parklake, the free event will see Mr Malthouse share life lessons that transcend the sporting field and are highly relevant for modern businesses and leaders.

Following the presentation attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Mr Malthouse in a Q&A session followed by drinks, canapés and networking.

Seats are limited, so for further information, phone 1300 135 045 or register now at latrobe.edu.au/leadership