Friday, March 10, 2017

Learn handy tips for your next DIY project

David Lee March 8, 2017

THROUGHOUT March, locals will have the opportunity to brush up on, or learn new skills through Bunnings Warehouse’s March DIY workshops.

Adult workshops will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, and kids workshops also held every Saturday and Sunday.

For further information, or for kids workshop times, drop in to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 225 Benalla Road, or phone 5820 2200.

ADULTS DIY WORKSHOPS MARCH

SATURDAY SUNDAY
4th

Product Demonstration Workshop

 5th

Product Demonstration Workshop
11th

Tiling and Plastering DIY Workshops

 12th

Tiling and Plastering DIY Workshops
18th

Outdoor Projects DIY Workshops

 19th

Outdoor Projects DIY Workshops
25th

Gardening DIY Workshops

 26th

Gardening DIY Workshops

 

 

KIDS DIY WORKSHOPS MARCH

SATURDAY SUNDAY
4th

Craft Workshops

 5th

Craft Workshops
11th

Fun Mosaic Workshops

 12th

Fun Mosaic Workshops
18th

Woodwork Workshops

 19th

Woodwork Workshops
25th

Grow Your Own Workshops

 26th

Grow Your Own Workshops

 