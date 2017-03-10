Learn handy tips for your next DIY project

THROUGHOUT March, locals will have the opportunity to brush up on, or learn new skills through Bunnings Warehouse’s March DIY workshops.
Adult workshops will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, and kids workshops also held every Saturday and Sunday.
For further information, or for kids workshop times, drop in to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 225 Benalla Road, or phone 5820 2200.
ADULTS DIY WORKSHOPS MARCH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|4th
Product Demonstration Workshop
|5th
Product Demonstration Workshop
|11th
Tiling and Plastering DIY Workshops
|12th
Tiling and Plastering DIY Workshops
|18th
Outdoor Projects DIY Workshops
|19th
Outdoor Projects DIY Workshops
|25th
Gardening DIY Workshops
|26th
Gardening DIY Workshops
KIDS DIY WORKSHOPS MARCH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|4th
Craft Workshops
|5th
Craft Workshops
|11th
Fun Mosaic Workshops
|12th
Fun Mosaic Workshops
|18th
Woodwork Workshops
|19th
Woodwork Workshops
|25th
Grow Your Own Workshops
|26th
Grow Your Own Workshops