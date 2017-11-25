Learn more about Kialla’s newest school Editor

IF you have any questions about one of the newest schools to open in Kialla, St Anne’s College, then don’t miss out on your chance to find out more at the community information session next week.

Running on November 30 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm at St Mel’s Parish Hall, the community will hear about how the school came to be where it is, the school’s Pedagogy that will lead to learning, the building design theory and how to enrol your child.

St Anne’s College principal, Dom Poppa said, “The evening is a general information session open to the public so they can find out what St Anne’s is.

“It will be an opportunity to find out about our learning intentions and to meet the director of Catholic Education office Sandhurst, Paul Desmond and the architect on the design brief and what the school will look like, so that parents can get an idea on when their child comes to school what they can expect and how that fits in with the learning and teaching.

“We will welcome your questions and we begin our inquiry to create a learning community that will give our children a choice in their learning.”

RSVP to [email protected]

For further information, phone 0408 596 354.