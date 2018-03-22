Learn the keys to business success David Lee

THE Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry is giving local businesses the chance to discover the keys to business success through their Business Breakfast tomorrow morning.

Guest speaker, Jamie Cunningham will talk about the four keys to business success, where you’ll discover the three most common reasons why business flounder and what to do about it, how to free up 15 percent of your time immediately, how to compound profits through six critical drivers, how to find and recruit the best people and learn the secrets to scaling … once it’s growing know how you control it.

The Business Breakfast event will be held on Thursday, March 22 from 7am to 9am with a cooked breakfast at Quality Hotel Parklake, 481 Wyndham Street, Shepparton.

Tickets cost $5 for members and $10 for non-members and can be purchased at www.goo.gl/J7rKEX