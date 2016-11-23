Learning through nature Nicholise Garner

THE world our children are growing up in is unnaturally structured and as a little girl who had the pleasure of growing up on a farm, I was really excited to hear about the ‘Bush Kinder’ program being offered by Knight Street Multi-Age Learning.

Knight Street Multi-Age Learning centre director, Fiona Corish said, “There is a new school of thought around the importance of structureless play and exploration of the natural environment for young children, especially as in more recent years, children’s learning has become entangled in the use of technology.

“Our Bush Kinder program runs from 9am to 1pm every Monday in the bush near Tom Collins Drive and in that environment, we encourage children to unleash their enquiring minds as they make sense of the world that they’re living in.

“In our program we liaise with traditional custodians of the land, the Yorta Yorta elders and Parks Victoria park ranger, Tracey O’Keefe to help guide the children in learning respect for the land and how to protect it into the future.”

The kindergarten program at Knight Street Multi-Age Learning run alongside the long day programs, which means that children are accompanied into their long day care program when the kinder program finishes for the day, this makes is much easier for working parents.

To enquire about the Bush Kinder program for your child or to look into long day options, contact Fiona or Erin from Knight Street Multi-Age Learning directly on 5831 8911 and discuss your needs.