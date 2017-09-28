Lecture to encourage ‘bold thinking’ David Lee

THE second Bold Thinking Series regional lecture in 2017 is coming up, themed on social cohesion in the Goulburn Valley.

The event will discuss the Goulburn Valley’s relative success at receiving, and accommodating, large numbers of migrants of different ethnic origins over a long period. The different groups and subsequent emerging communities represent diversity not only in nationality, culture and circumstance, but also in the way that their migration has occurred.

Join La Trobe Sociology and Aboriginal Studies academics, Dr Anthony Moran and Dr Julie Andrews, La Trobe alumnus and Asylum Seeker Resource Centre CEO, Kon Karapanagionitidis and Shepparton-based Kildonan Settlement Services worker, Fatima Al-Qarakchy at this special Bold Thinking Series event.

In recent years, the Goulburn Valley has seen the arrival of many refugees and asylum seekers while also being home to Victoria’s largest Indigenous population outside Melbourne. The variety of cultures and nationalities, as well as the many diverse migration circumstances, suggests that the region is well placed to discuss the success factors and challenges facing a culturally diverse regional community and what it takes to create a socially cohesive environment.

The Bold Thinking Series evening event will be held on Wednesday, September 27 from 5:45pm to 7:15pm at the Eastbank Centre and will follow the Looking back, looking forward 2017 one day multicultural conference at La Trobe University’s Shepparton campus, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of the inaugural Cultural Diversity and Social Harmony conference hosted by La Trobe in 2007.

Please note that entry is free but registration is essential for both events.

Book at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/social-cohesion-in-the-goulburn-valley-shepparton-tickets-37263243364?aff=website