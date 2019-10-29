Legacy house now open for business

Throughout the years, Legacy has touched the lives of many thousands of people. Women and children in particular. The families of those servicemen who have been killed in action or left with a disability from the wars they serve in.

The Legacy building had reached a point where it was no longer serviceable and 18 months ago, renovation work began so that today, the building is once more back in use by the widows and Legatees.

Local politician, Mark Gepp MP officiated at the opening, joined by Wendy Lovell MP and Greater Shepparton City councillor, Bruce Giovanetti.

Mark Gepp said, “This is a wonderful day for Legacy House and the Shepparton community – these works mean we can continue to enjoy their facilities for years to come.”

“This is just another way our Government acknowledges and supports our veterans, ensuring they have a place to meet that’s modern, safe and enjoyable.”

The Victorian Government provided a grant of $44,000 to perform the renovations, opening up the main room with aluminium windows and putting in new lighting while removing tree roots from under the floor and replacing the concrete.

The renovations will also benefit other Shepparton locals that use Legacy House as a meeting place.

The Red Cross has been meeting here for 30 years, the Parkinson’s Support Group for 17 years and the Breast Cancer Support group for seven years.