Legacy Week still important as ever

By
Editor
-
0
241
NOT THIS YEAR… 2020 has imparted its own legacy on the annual Legacy Week fundraiser, with volunteer Legatees unable to take to the streets to fundraise. Pictured at Shepparton Shopping Plaza on Archer Street in less-contagious times are (from left) Barb Burr, Coralie Francis, and Denis Burr. Legacy is still urging people to make donations to the charity via its website. Photo: Supplied.

THE Shepparton Legacy Club turns 70 this year, yet COVID-19 restrictions will mean the organisation’s 47 volunteers won’t be on the street for its annual fundraising drive.

Legacy Week, held in early September, started in 1942 and is a national appeal to raise funds for the families of incapacitated and deceased veterans.

Shepparton’s club provides assistance to 365 widows and 13 dependents from Seymour to Kyabram, and relies on funds raised during the annual drive.

Club president, Robert Mathieson, said it had become untenable for his Legatees to be out on the street accepting donations.

“We have a duty of care to our Legatees who, in the main, are in the 60 to 80 years bracket with some of our Friends of Legacy volunteers in the 90 years bracket,” he said.

“Leaving static merchandise boxes around the various towns is just not feasible as we are restricted with travelling as well.”

Mr Mathieson apologised to the public, yet encouraged people to still consider a donation to the volunteer club.

Donations can be sent to Shepparton Legacy Club Inc., PO Box 783, Shepparton 3632, or via the national web donation portal at www.legacy.com.au. For more information, look up the Shepparton Legacy Facebook page. Merchandise is available at Shepparton Legacy House, 20 Edward Street, Shepparton.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR