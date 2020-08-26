Legacy Week still important as ever

THE Shepparton Legacy Club turns 70 this year, yet COVID-19 restrictions will mean the organisation’s 47 volunteers won’t be on the street for its annual fundraising drive.

Legacy Week, held in early September, started in 1942 and is a national appeal to raise funds for the families of incapacitated and deceased veterans.

Shepparton’s club provides assistance to 365 widows and 13 dependents from Seymour to Kyabram, and relies on funds raised during the annual drive.

Club president, Robert Mathieson, said it had become untenable for his Legatees to be out on the street accepting donations.

“We have a duty of care to our Legatees who, in the main, are in the 60 to 80 years bracket with some of our Friends of Legacy volunteers in the 90 years bracket,” he said.

“Leaving static merchandise boxes around the various towns is just not feasible as we are restricted with travelling as well.”

Mr Mathieson apologised to the public, yet encouraged people to still consider a donation to the volunteer club.

Donations can be sent to Shepparton Legacy Club Inc., PO Box 783, Shepparton 3632, or via the national web donation portal at www.legacy.com.au. For more information, look up the Shepparton Legacy Facebook page. Merchandise is available at Shepparton Legacy House, 20 Edward Street, Shepparton.