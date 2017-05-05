Legal advice is more accessible than ever before Nicholise Garner

WITH digital and technological advances, not all services really need to be at your doorstep, especially in relation to legal, contractual paperwork and titles, which are changing their processes, phasing in lodgement of various forms via digital means.

Greenmonts Legal property lawyer Emma Milne said, “The Titles and State Revenue offices have been changing their processes to digital lodgement of forms and with Greenmonts Legal, we are primarily a paper free business when it comes to file management. You can do a full property transaction digitally, with the advantage being that it saves time and money, as well as having a positive impact on the environment, especially given that contracts can sometimes be hundreds of pages long.”

Shepparton Greenmonts Legal practice manager, Kris Moore has worked in the Shepparton area for 23 years and is excited to be a part of the new Shepparton Greenmonts Legal office, which opened in December 2016.

Kris said, “Greenmonts Legal is able to offer all legal services to clients and I’m so excited to be working in this new way. Procedures are so much faster and more streamlined than ever before. Working digitally means our clients are able to access excellent legal advice regardless of where they live. It’s fantastic and makes us very resourceful.”

Greenmonts Legal is paving the way with their forward thinking approach to paper free, fast and resourceful legal service. Saving time and money, Greenmonts Legal is available to you at the click of a button.

Visit the Greenmonts Legal Shepparton office at 284 Wyndham Street, Shepparton, right next door to the post office, call them on 5858 7515 or visit their website www.greenmonts.com.au