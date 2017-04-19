LEGOLAND dream realised David Lee

THERE was plenty of excitement flowing when local Burramine boy, 6 year old William Young was selected to be part of the ‘Creative Crew’ for the new LEGOLAND Discovery Centre.

Opening its doors in Melbourne on Monday, the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre put a call out for children to send in a video declaring their love for Lego and after being selected as a finalist, William was last week informed he would be joining 11 others on the Creative Crew.

As a part of his role, William will attend special VIP days, preview events and one-on-one building classes with unlimited access to the new LEGOLAND Discovery Centre all year and will be one of the first to test out and explore the attraction and provide key insights throughout the year to help make LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Melbourne as ‘bricktastic’ as possible.