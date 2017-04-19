‘Lest we Forget’ David Lee

Region to commemorate our ANZAC’S

APRIL 25 means a lot to communities right across Australia, as all come together to honour, remember and thank those who have served our country past and present during ANZAC Day commemorations.

Across the city on Tuesday, April 25 Shepparton’s services will begin with a Dawn Service at 6am with locals encouraged to gather at The Victoria Hotel on Fryers Street from 5:45am for the March to Memorial Park on Welsford Street where the service will be held. A Commemorative Service will follow, with the march beginning at the car park of the Shepparton RSL at 10:20am, with the service commencing at 11am at Memorial Park.

Mooroopna will see their Commemorative Service held from 9am, with locals encouraged to gather at the water tower in McLennan Street from 8:30am to take part in the march.

Shepparton RSL Club president, Bob Wilkie said, “ANZAC Day is such an important event for Australia and our local community.

“To honour, remember and thank our past and present ANZACs for is something we should all be proud to do and so I encourage the community to come along to the commemoration services held in Shepparton and Mooroopna.

“We will be having problems with parking this year as Welsford Street will be closed from 5am to midday. We would like to advise the public that they may have to leave a little earlier to attend both the dawn and 11am services.”

One way the community can do their part in helping to commemorate those who not only fought for our country but also their families, is by purchasing items through the ANZAC Day Appeal. This year, items including badges, wrist bands, pens and the recently introduced bag tags will be available for purchase across the local area, with a special $30 collectors pin also available.