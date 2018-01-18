Let the kids shine through dance Nicholise Garner

THERE seems to be a short window in time in which children are completely uninhibited and it offers a great opportunity to get them into performance and dance, often resulting in a level of confidence that will take them into the future.

GV Academy of Ballet proprietor, Melanie Coats has worked with hundreds of students, from the very young to well into adult years, and is passionate about the benefits of dance.

Melanie said, “I run classical and jazz ballet for three year olds right through to adults of any age. Ballet and performance benefits children in their confidence at school, socially, building physical strength, co-ordination and posture. Our dance community celebrate at the end of each year with productions that can involve up to 160 students and offers them experiences to be remembered.”

