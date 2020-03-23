Let Trelly’s help you isolate

Feeling a little off, maybe it’s time to isolate yourself in the great outdoors. That’s permission to go fishing and hunting, and with GoFish postponed, Trelly’s Outdoor have a truckload of tackle for you to quarantine with.

Isolate with Bassman, Stump Jumpers, Pirate, Ballista, Codger, and Old Mate lures starting from $10, including all new Jackal colours.

Isolate with 20 to 50 percent off selected rods, reels and combos from big brands such as Shimano, Daiwa, Abu, Samurai and more.

Trelly’s Outdoor have also restocked on ammunition and guns.

So get into Trelly’s Outdoor for that healing feeling. Visit 209 Corio Street, Shepparton or phone 5821 6572.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Trelly’s Outdoor is a participating business in the 2020 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.