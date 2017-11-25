Letter to the Editor Editor

MOYORAL ELECTION

Dear Editor,

Greater Shepparton City Council’s history is in the making.

Twenty years into the journey that commenced early in 1997 following the amalgamation, with an inaugural council of seven men, we now have two women councillors at the helm of the nine member council.

Congratulations to Mayor, Kim O’Keeffe and Deputy Mayor, Seema Abdullah on their appointments. I wish you every success in your term of office and would like also to thank former Mayor, Dinny Adem for his excellent service to the community of Greater Shepparton.

Yours sincerely,

Patricia Moran

Shepparton