Letters to the Editor 13-02-2019

ACT NOW

Dear Editor,

As we cower under the record heat conditions, drought over vast areas of the country, massive fish deaths in the Darling River, floods in Queensland and wild fire raging in Tasmanian wildness areas – scenarios in accord with long standing climate change impacts-nearly all of us acknowledge that we must act now to save our planet. While there are still a few climate sceptics remaining in politics- the time has well past to dump them and move on.

We all must do more, no matter how minute, to combat climate change impacts. We must make it the number one priority to question – what we do personally, in our workplaces and in organisations we are involved with -our actions and the impact they have on the planet.

Some of us live really frugal and low impact lives. Unfortunately our overall wealth has led us to live extremely high CO2 emission per capita (nearly the highest in the world). It’s time to question the way we live. Why do nearly one million Australians go to Bali annually? It is necessary to be married on the Amalfi coast or for that matter some remote Pacific island rather than in your backyard? Maybe the plan to fly to the Maldives for a cup of real coffee should be reconsidered!

We are all challenged by this wicked problem but must take action now. To quote Winston Churchill, “You cannot reason with a tiger when you have your head in its mouth.”

We are extremely close to relinquishing our capacity to reason with this unassailable foe unless we change our mindset and forfeit things we don’t really need now.

Yours sincerely,

Terry Court

Shepparton

PLEASING OUTCOME

Dear Editor,

I am so happy to read that The Cottage has been allowed to stay open (The Adviser, Wednesday, January 30, 2019).

Many people were against this facility for different reasons, however I believe that any facility that offers to help those who want to help themselves has a positive motive to remain open. Good on you VCAT!

Congratulations to Joshua Simm and staff, plus board members and supportive public who foresaw the advantage of this facility in a large, growing city such as Shepparton, plus surrounding rural areas.

Yours sincerely,

Margaret Dowley

Shepparton