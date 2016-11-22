Letters to the Editor Editor

GREATER SHEPPARTON ELECTION RESULTS

Dear Editor,

As a ratepayer and voter for 52 years in Shepparton, I wish to congratulate the new councillors and look with hope to a successful four year term ahead. I submitted to the VEC for an increase to nine council members and am delighted with the result.

For the first time in local shire history we will have four women and five men, which is a great balance of gender equity, diversity and participation to govern us at the council table in what should be exciting years.

I wish to thank former councillor/mayor, Jenny Houlihan for an excellent 11 years of service.

In particular, when I or my family visit or pass by the Victoria Park Lake precinct I recall her tenacity in bringing about its restoration to the wonderful city icon that it was prior to the decade long drought. Never afraid to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty, Jenny has also contributed greatly to the first five years’ development of the unique Australian Botanic Gardens Shepparton and I know that this work will continue on.

In 2010, Jenny was proactive in the establishment and endorsement of Greater Shepparton City Council’s Women’s Charter Alliance Advisory Committee which goes from strength to strength in creating awareness of the valuable contribution women make in all corners of the municipality.

I look forward to contributing my ideas to the new council over the next four years towards making a difference to the health and well being of the diverse Greater Shepparton community.

Yours sincerely,

Patricia Moran

Shepparton

THANK YOU FROM THE CANCER COUNCIL

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Cancer Council Victoria, I would like to sincerely thank the community of Shepparton for supporting the recent Shepparton Relay For Life.

More than 128 relayed during Saturday, October 15 and Sunday 16 in 13 teams, walking overnight to show that Hope Lives in Shepparton for those experiencing cancer.

During the overnight relay, there was laughter, tears and no doubt, a few sore feet. But the strength shown by local Shepparton community members was a public display of support for anyone in Shepparton with a cancer experience.

So far, over $27,000 has been raised by Shepparton relayers, which will help fund Cancer Council Victoria’s support, prevention and research programs.

The money raised at Shepparton Relay For Life will help Cancer Council Victoria continue to provide programs including funding some of Victoria’s brightest researchers and their cutting-edge projects each year to help detect, treat and beat cancer and for important prevention programs like PapScreen Victoria, Quit and SunSmart to make sure people have all the information they need to cut their risk of cancer. A particular focus this year is on improving bowel screening rates, with the latest statistic showing that only 39.6 percent of eligible people in the City of Greater Shepparton participate. We recommend bowel screening every two years between the ages of 50 and 74.

The funding also goes towards support services including a pro-bono legal assistance service to help those affected by cancer who may be struggling with issues such as wills, early access to superannuation, debt matters, or returning to work.

It also helps towards our information and support line, Cancer Council 13 11 20, where qualified cancer nurses give people information and support and our Living with Cancer Education Program, which provides information for people experiencing cancer, facilitated by trained health professionals.

Thank you again to everyone who relayed and helped continue the fight against cancer.

Yours sincerely,

Todd Harper

Cancer Council Victoria CEO