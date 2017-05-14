Letters to the Editor Editor

SHAME SHAME SHAME

Dear Editor,

How disgusted I was to hear that one of our councillors posted a highly offensive statement posted on Facebook.

“Does Anzac Day romanticise war?

Fern, have respect for those soldiers that have given their lives and those who are currently serving our country.

My grandfather was a “Rat of Tobruk” and when he was in the trenches he had no time to be romantic. Anzac Day is a day we should all cherish, honour and give respect to those who saved our country and those who are currently serving our country.

There is nothing romantic about war, and we should all remember those on Anzac Day.

Fern, grow up and be respectful for all those who have and still are fighting for our freedom and think before you post any message.

Yours sincerely,

Carl Hainsworth

Shepparton