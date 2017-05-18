Letters to the Editor Editor

IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION AND NOTHING MORE

Dear Editor,

They say all publicity is good publicity, but I take exception to last week’s letter to the editor (Wednesday, May 10) by Carl Hainsworth.

It seems the fashionable thing to do right now is shame public figures under the guise of being politically correct. However, I believe this contributes to us being far too precious as a society. Despite Carl’s claim, mature discussions around matters of national significance are not off-limits. Any thinking person can see the Facebook question ‘Does ANZAC Day romanticise war?’ is not meant to cause offence. In fact, proceeding comments ultimately served to reinforce the true ANZAC meaning, which is not to romanticise, but to remember.

Carl pulled one question from my personal Facebook page and framed it in a way that is negative and misleading. Perhaps Carl is unaware that I’ve taken part in numerous ANZAC Day services, or perhaps this was an opportunistic, deliberate and politically motivated attack on my character? Either way, politicising my comment makes a mockery of everything ANZAC Day stands for.

My Facebook page is public, which one may say is fraught with danger and puts me at risk. However, in general people are respectful and appreciative of transparency. Occasionally however, people do take advantage of this good will by using my page as a platform by which to push a personal agenda. If only letters to the editor had a block function!

I urge you all to visit my Facebook page and read that thread for yourselves. It has over 100 comments of respectful dialogue and no one claimed to take offence. Unfortunately, not everyone who reads The Adviser knows me, but those who do, understand the spirit of my question and are shocked by what Carl wrote.

“Grow up and be respectful?” … that goes both ways Mr Hainsworth!

Yours sincerely,

Fern Summer

Shepparton