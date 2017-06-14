Letters to the Editor Editor

GIVE OUR GOULBURN RIVER A BREAK

Dear Editor,

The Goulburn River is critical to our productive future and the wellbeing of our communities.

The Basin Plan offers the best opportunity to ensure we maintain this river in its current or an improved condition.

A key aspect of the Plan is the ability to return minor flooding to the Goulburn River, flooding that has been severely reduced with the development of large scale water storages over time.

The health of our river and our wetlands relies on the wetting of river flats and connecting not just our key wetlands but the thousands of other smaller wetlands and depressions along the length of the Goulburn River.

The Victorian Government must ensure that this basic ability to deliver these flows, included in the Basin Plan, is not undermined by a noisy minority, most unaffected by these flows.

We know we can connect our local wetlands such as Gemmils and Reedy Swamps and Loch Garry with these flows and in doing so also connect to the river flats and other wetlands and depressions.

As a community we should settle for nothing less if we are to have any chance of passing on to future generations the quality of life we have experienced in our Goulburn Valley.

While this noisy minority influence State Government, our elected representatives, local government, and responsible authorities remain silent. This is not a debate over the volume of water to be returned to the environment, but simply to maximise the benefits of environmental flows.

Silence will not ensure the continuing health of our Goulburn River!

Yours sincerely,

John Pettigrew

Goulburn Valley Environment Group president

RADIO AUSTRALIA LAND

Dear Editor,

I am informed that the Greater Shepparton City Council has not considered the option of purchasing the Radio Australia site in Verney Road for a community facility development.

This is a once in a lifetime chance to purchase such a large area (close to a square mile), with one highway and two major roads, power, town water and sewage available.

Permanent and long stay holiday facilities offer the best return for money invested. An option such as Twin Lakes could work (powered and non-powered boat/fishing pond, holiday and weekend cottages, caravan park, motels, retirement village, swimming area, boating servicing, fuel, restaurants etc).

The whole area completely developed could be one of Australia’s most favoured holiday venues.

It is difficult to understand not even one councillor has brought to council’s attention the great benefits that this site has to offer the community.

Do we require more councillors or officers?

Yours sincerely,

Murray Slee

Shepparton