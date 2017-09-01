Letters to the Editor Editor

HELP MAKE US #PROUD

Dear Editor,

I’m writing on a personal level in regards to the City of Greater Shepparton once again missing out on $3.3M in federal funding needed for the Shepparton Bus Interchange and Maude Street redevelopment projects. As a former independent candidate for Murray, I campaigned strongly on Shepparton CBD upgrades.

This project is arguably six years overdue and has enormous potential to boost economic activity, lower unemployment and boost the image of Shepparton. Yet again, under a coalition government, we have been overlooked for a third time.

I’m told it was a competitive field, but given virtually all the money is going to safe coalition or marginal seats, I question the coalition’s commitment to achieving outcomes for our region and will be watching very closely when it comes to funding the Shepparton bypass.

Let’s all implore our Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum to live up to the expectations of his voters, rather than his party, by fighting to make us all #proud.

Yours sincerely,

Fern Summer

Shepparton