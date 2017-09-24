Letters to the Editor Editor

TIME FOR SPORTS TO SHARE THE SPOILS

Dear Editor,

One of the success stories of the Greater Shepparton City Council over the past decade has been its impressive roll out of major sporting events. This has been well delivered by the current council events team who have built upon the exceptional legacies of former managers who had the vision and insight to plan and develop facilities that can host major events.

Despite this success and the many millions of dollars generated each year for our economy, it is time that local sporting bodies that make these events possible receive greater financial support from the council. Despite the many thousands of hours these organisations contribute to these major events, financial returns are minimal. Burn out of volunteers with little reward for efforts is not a sustainable path.

Councillors have a unique opportunity to build upon the benefits of developing infrastructure for major sporting events, by establishing a funding program to create 3-5 year strategic partnerships with sporting organisations that can attract events and visitors to Greater Shepparton and deliver economic benefits to our community.

This funding program would recognise the need to ensure that sporting organisations have the staff and resources to remain sustainable and can more effectively contribute to the social and economic well being of our region. The region’s major events calendar will grow with the type of support.

Maybe some of the few million dollars a year the council spends on publicity and propaganda promoting its ‘achievements’ (also known as delivering services) could be diverted to a more positive use and fund a Sports Strategic Partnership Program. Lets say $300,000 for starters in 2018.

Yours sincerely,

Brendan Gosstray

Kialla

JUDGE AND EXPOSE FALSE TEACHERS

Dear Editor,

I take exception to the push of ‘gay marriage’ with ‘liberal’ supporters like Frank Purcell (recently in the media), because he is the ‘fruit’ of a secular world and where does he get his figures from?

It is only natural that there will be people with different views but what do they base them on? Frank is not setting a moral example for people to follow because he is ‘luke warm’ and Jesus had a bit to say about that

(Rev 3:15, 16).

As a fundamentalist I base my beliefs on what the bible teaches because it is a truth far beyond the wisdom of man. If we call ourselves ‘Christian’ we bear the name of Christ and in doing so we have to believe what He teaches and gay marriage is not a part of it.

The bible is full of warnings of what will happen to those who tread the path of secularism and human reasoning (1 Tim 1:10).

It also warns us to ‘judge and expose false teachers.’ These warnings need to be taken seriously because most churches will not warn its people. Rome and Babylon fell on its morals because they became immoral like they did in the days of Noah. Yes, gay marriage will go on with two fathers and two mothers, but at what cost?

Yours sincerely,

John Newton

Kialla