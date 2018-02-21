Letters to the Editor Editor

DISHEARTENING DISPLAY OF BEHAVIOUR

Dear Editor,

Over the weekend, I witnessed one of the most disheartening displays of human behaviour I have ever seen. I had just finished shopping at a local supermarket and was returning the trolley to the bay. I had noticed a homeless person sitting out the front on my way in who was sitting right beside the trolley bay. Before I had the chance to return the trolley, a young man approached the homeless man and bent down to snatch his bag of money that he had obviously spent all day collecting.

I am not normally one to interfere with such circumstances, but as I was standing so close I reached over and grabbed the young man’s arm, telling him to drop the bag. The homeless man was in shock and before we could do anything further the young man flung the bag into the air, scattering the homeless man’s coins.

The young man then took off, turning around and calling the homeless man a scab…and it was at that point I noticed the young man had a brown paper bag in his hand containing a bottle of alcohol.

Seeing such behaviour on its own was terrible, but then seeing that this young man walking the streets of Shepparton drinking without a care for others made it even worse.

While I was pleased that I was able to help the homeless man, I hope to never see such disgusting acts ever again.

Yours sincerely,

David James

Shepparton

WE NEED TO RESTORE SOME PRIDE TO OUR TOWN

Dear Editor,

I would like to follow up the comments made by I Hay in a Letter to the Editor in The Adviser’s February 7 edition “We need to work on making our town better.”

I wonder what our council is doing with regard to enforcing its own bylaws?

The town does look shabby and it won’t improve while people are allowed to treat our roads and streets as a rubbish tip.

There are unregistered and burned-out wrecks on nearly every road and street in the town.

There seems to be a ‘pop up’ wrecking yard, on every entrance to our town.

This also includes Doyles Road, Archer Street, Mitchell Street, Campbell Street and Vaughan Street.

These yards have so many vehicles that they can’t store them on the premises, but need to use the roads and surrounding council land to keep them, and to pull them apart, and to dump their car parts.

Aside from this council allows storage of cars both registered and unregistered on the nature strips all over Shepparton.

If we can’t take the time to tidy these streets up and restore some pride in our town, we will continue to spiral downward and nobody will want to visit Shepparton. Our real estate will continue to be underpriced and no one will want to purchase a home to live or to work here.

Yours sincerely,

B Phillips

Shepparton

WAS IT PLANNED?

Dear Editor,

My question to Minister Barnaby Joyce would be was it a planned pregnancy?

If the answer was yes then leave the man alone. He is very little, if any different to most of the politicians and we can’t crucify them all.

But, if the answer was no, then we as a nation are far deeper in the mine than I would have believed.

So lets hope for all our sakes that it was planned.

Incidentally, using the front page of the paper I was reading, I was able to swat an annoying fly, so maybe all is not lost.

Yours sincerely,

Tony Bell

Mooroopna

SOMETHING NEEDS TO BE DONE ABOUT THE WEEDS

Dear Editor,

It’s hardly surprising to see Terry Court (The Adviser on January 24 edition) warning that Caltrop (bindii) is again out of control.

The dried, spikey seeds easily puncture tyres on bikes, baby’s prams and disability scooters, and are extremely hard on animal paws. It is likely they cause infection in paws of many soft pawed native animals. Not only has bindii invaded the nature strips in most local towns it is rapidly invading our national parks, weeds have taken over our public lands since the city centric Labour and Coalition Governments abandoned the ‘Lands Department’ in the 1980s and it seems neither of these governments have much interest in country Victoria.

Councils and other government authorities don’t seem to be taking enough responsibility to eradicating weeds. There is a thick carpet of bindii along the Sandridge track near Buck Sandhill in Barmah National Park. It seems the managers of Barmah National Park have no problem allowing this intrusive, noxious weed to invade this significant Bangerang burial site.

Parks Victoria’s plan a few years ago seemed to be to spray weeds a few yards each side of the main tracks to keep weeds away from the public’s eye, but unfortunately it seems they now have abandoned even that meagre effort.

Yours sincerely,

Graeme Barwick

Numurkah