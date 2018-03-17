Letters to the Editor Editor

PARKING METERS ARE A DETERRENT

Dear Editor,

There has been a suggestion that Greater Shepparton City Council should subsidise free parking in the CBD. The fact is if the surplus of parking tax, that would run into millions of dollars over the years, was spent on more off street parking problems as it was meant to be we may not have the parking problems or the decline in retail that we have today.

The CBD shopper is in fact subsidising council’s overspend in a government rate capped environment. Albury has just opened a 711 multi-deck, free car park in their CBD without having a parking tax and in a rate capped environment.

Imagine if the millions diverted over the years from parking tax in Shepparton was spent on a modern, clean and efficiently run multi-deck, free car park near the mall. This would attract shoppers and investment as has done in the Albury CBD, which has thrived after they got rid of parking meters. This proves beyond doubt that parking meters are a deterrent.

Yours sincerely,

Norm Sims

Shepparton

AN INTERESTING READ – SHOULD LOCAL GOVERNMENT BE SCRAPPED?

Dear Editor,

Recently when going through old newspaper cuttings I came across an interesting article (Herald Sun, Sunday Debate, March 11, 2012) written by John Roskam (executive director of the Institute of Public Affairs) stating “Councils are the lifeblood of communities”… A larger number of smaller councils would mean better services and lower rates. He goes on to say councillors and staff are out of touch with ratepayers because they are too big.

Bigger councils mean higher rates, more waste and more money spent on bureaucratic nit picking. When Jeff Kennett merged 210 councils into 79 councils almost 20 years ago, the idea was that bigger councils would save money and rates would be lower. This has not happened, instead councils have a whole host of things a long way removed from the real concerns of residents.

The priority of councils should be roads, rubbish and recreational facilities. Councils have become so big that councillors have lost control of operations and budgets. He goes on to say the most important person at a council is not the mayor – it is the CEO. Bureaucrats whose job it is to prevent the ratepayers’ elected representatives from having an oversight of operations.

Councils provide essential services; they are the lifeblood of communities. But these days they are too often out of touch with residents. A larger number of smaller councils would mean better services and lower rates for Victorians – John Roskam, executive director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

In the same article Liam Houlihan goes on to say councils should stick to fixing the footpaths, doing the planning and emptying the bins.

So why abolish councils instead of making them tighten their belts? Well, bureaucracies once created have a way of getting more bloated and fighting to survive beyond their use-by date. Besides, councils are now blatantly thumbing their noses at the ratepayers who bankroll them and who they are supposedly there to serve.

The state bureaucracy can handle planning, footpaths and wheelie bins and Victorians can handle a little tax relief in the form of the abolition of rates – Liam Houlihan Sunday Herald Sun chief of staff.

In view of the controversy surrounding Greater Shepparton City Council and over the top spending (SAM) the comments above sum it up completely!

Yours sincerely,

Julie Reed

Shepparton

LITTLE PROUD VISIT

Dear Editor,

Last week we saw the federal agriculture and water minister chaperoned around to hand- picked locations and audiences to ‘look’ and ‘listen’ to locals on the issues of water and the dairy industry.

Although unlike prior visits by the former minister there was some awareness of the impending visit prior to the minister arriving it was still a closed shop visit.

Following the most recent visit I contacted the Member for Murray, Damian Drum to ask if when the minister returns in a few weeks time there could be a public meeting open to all that was well advertised in advance.

The response that I received from Damian Drum was a defensive reply and a denial of dodging open scrutiny.

I also contacted the minister via email to which I await a reply and via his Facebook page. My comments inviting him to face an advertised public meeting when he returns in a few weeks time were deleted and I was blocked from commenting on his page.

Government is supposed to be for the people not of the people. If representatives are not willing to face the public we have a serious problem. I contacted a number of people who have been active on these topics for a number of years and have an in depth knowledge of the topics to see if they were invited to the meeting last week. They hadn’t, likely as their views are opposed that of the government particularly on the MDBP.

The destruction caused by the MDBP must be stopped yet the current government ignores the indisputable evidence put before it including at the Senate Inquiry several years ago as they push ahead with their own agenda.

Face the public and listen to the genuine concerns of all in the area not just the chosen ones.

Yours sincerely,

Nigel Hicks

Wyuna