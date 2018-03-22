Letters to the Editor Editor

HOODWINKED RATEPAYERS

Dear Editor,

Is the council doing a con job with the ratepayers money about the cost of the art gallery. They said it’s only going to cost $35M dollars or so, but now it has gone up to $40M already, the difference taken from ratepayers money put into an account for other purposes.

This waste of your money has not even gone out for tender yet, so let’s be realistic here, add another $15/$20M once the tenders are in, and with building costs and blowouts add another $15M or more. Once we have done that the ratepayers will have a true figure of what this art gallery has really cost us all. Yes the cost for the art gallery will be well over double the $35M told to the ratepayers when first talked about. So now I say to council give the ratepayers a guarantee that the art gallery will not cost any more than $50M, or scrap this white elephant now.

Yours sincerely,

Peter Duggan

Kialla

DON’T DUCK THE TRUTH

Dear Editor,

Ducks are beautiful creatures and are great for the environment. They eat weeds, slugs, bugs and an array of parasites including mosquito larvae. They churn and aerate our waterways with their webbed feet and reduce the growth of blue-green algae. And they are also greatly enjoyed by tourists.

But there’s one thing that poses a threat to this helpful species: duck shooting. It’s cruel, barbaric and needs to be stopped.

So why are we continuing to let these precious waterbirds that do so much good for our environment be injured and killed? To keep a handful of shooters happy? Shooters not only pollute our waterways and land with their bullets, empty cartridge shells and rubbish, they also disrupt other birdlife including pelicans, swans, ibis, cranes, plovers, and other species in the process.

Additionally, under Game Management Australia rules, shooters only have to correctly identify 85 percent in the waterfowl identification test. This still leaves 15 percent of ducks shot that are on the protected species list.

As for this test in regards to junior shooters, forget about 85 percent pass rate when it comes to correctly identifying a waterbird before they shoot it. No, these 12-17 year- old children are exempt from doing the test. So we have kids with guns shooting at birds they do not have to correctly identify. What a wonderful thought that is. We don’t allow our kids to drive cars, which are lethal weapons, but we let them handle guns. Perhaps our government thinks that it is okay for our kids to handle guns, as long as they are only shooting defenceless wildlife.

Hunting is classed as a sport; in my opinion the words sport and killing should never go together.

If the future of Australia is in tourism, why continue to destroy something so good? Perhaps ducks and other wetland birds could be a greater part of our tourism future.

Let us not continue to just sit back and let someone else deal with this issue. Let us voice our concerns to our state minister for agriculture, the Hon. Jaala Pulford ([email protected]), and put a permanent end to this barbaric slaughter of waterbirds once and for all.

Yours sincerely,

C. Carmichael

Congupna