Letters to the Editor Editor

NO PARKING RELIEF ANYTIME SOON

Dear Editor,

Shepparton CBD could greatly benefit from a new all-day free multi-deck 700 car park capacity just as Albury has recently built, as pictured in The Adviser’s March 21 edition. The Albury City Mayor, Cr Kevin Mack said, “the construction of this car park formed part of the council’s overall CBD parking strategy and we have seen a very positive impact on the CBD since it was opened.”

In the 20 odd years since Albury abolished parking meters, their CBD retail has thrived, the shoppers came, and the developers came, complete with free, off-street car parking. They have shown that the removal of parking meters can be done, has been done as part of their CBD parking strategy and have seen a very positive impact to CBD retail.

The strategy of the majority of the Shepparton city councillors seems to be that the removal of parking meters can’t be done and won’t be done as it is claimed they could not manage without the ‘revenue stream’ from parking meters.

They have different priorities to Albury. In the last 20 years we have seen little major retail development in the CBD as we have seen in the Albury CBD. The main difference being the absence of parking meters in Albury.

With a change in parking strategies, we could have similar results. We have three councillors who supported the free parking trial. With another two after the next elections, we could get the parking meters removed and see a similar outcome that Albury has achieved.

Neither shoppers or investors will be attracted while parking meters remain. With present parking strategies, we won’t be getting a free, all-day, 700 capacity car park in Shepparton CBD anytime soon.

Yours sincerely,

Norm Sims

Shepparton

MINISTER, I INVITE YOU TO ATTEND WATER FORUM

Dear Editor,

Recently the Federal Agriculture and Water Minister, David Littleproud was in the electorate of Murray in Victoria and was taken to a series of private meetings with audiences by invite only.

Following this I have contacted the minister via email and Facebook inviting him to address a public meeting when he next returns in mid-April. The result so far has been no reply to my email and being blocked from commenting on his Facebook page. A text to Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum met with a terse reply denying that either he or the minister are dodging public scrutiny, particularly on the Murray Darling Basin Plan (MDBP).

Given that it is now well accepted that the current impacts of the MDBP on this region are currently in excess of $500M each year before any further water is removed through the MDBP on an ongoing basis surely it is appropriate for the local member and the Minister to be available so we can discuss our concerns in a public forum. This will deliver true transparency to the discussion.

On April 13 there is a public meeting in Moama on the issues surrounding the MDBP which coincides with the next visit of the minister. This Water Forum is a perfect opportunity to face the public and discuss such an important matter to the local people covered by his portfolio. I invite the minister to attend this meeting of non-hand picked people to hear the concerns of those being impacted by the flawed Basin Plan.

Yours sincerely,

Nigel Hicks

Wyuna