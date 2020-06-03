Libraries to re-open!

It is with great excitement that Goulburn Valley Libraries announce that all libraries will be open to the public this week. The Premier has eased the restrictions and they can now open with a maximum of 20 patrons in the library spaces from 1 June.

CEO of Goulburn Valley Libraries, Kevin Preece said, “This is great news for our communities and staff who have been very patient while waiting for the restrictions to pass. We are adopting a cautious approach and initially we will only be encouraging people to come and borrow from our great on-site collections as an extension to our popular Click and Collect service. “

At this stage they will not be offering use of public computers or printing/copying service until they are sure they can manage the physical distancing and hygiene requirements needed to ensure public safety.

Patrons will be expected to maintain physical distancing and personal hand hygiene will be mandatory. All returned books will be cleaned before going back on the shelf and in the first step to reintroduction of services, people will be encouraged to minimise the time spent in the li brary. Click and collect, borrow and go home will be the mantra!

Patrons are still encouraged to make use of the on-line services that have taken off while people are in isolation! There is a huge range of FREE eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines for adults and kids. People can join online and get access straight away. The libraries also offer video streaming of movies and documentaries through their Kanopy streaming service.

