Life memberships and honours for motor vehicle club

THREE very special awards were handed out at the recent Goulburn Valley Motor Vehicle Driver’s Club (G.V.M.V.D.C) meeting in front of 120 club members. President, Neil Rutherford presented a life member award to Alan Lavis and life member with honours to Brendan Walsh and Lloyd Healey.

Alan and Pat Lavis joined the G.V.M.V.D.C in 2000. Alan volunteered as treasurer from 2004 to 2008, secretary from 2014 to 2016 and club captain from 2016 to 2018

He is also on the building committee and always willing to offer his time for any job required by the club.

Brendan and Melissa Walsh joined G.V.M.V.D.C in 1984. Brendan took on the job of editor of the club journal in 1990 and 29 years on is still club editor.

Brendan was awarded life membership in 2000. He attends most functions and rallies at weekends to present to members reports and photographs in the monthly driver journal. For his continued conspicuous service he was awarded life membership with honours.

Lloyd and Kris Healey joined G.V.M.V.D.C in 1985. Lloyd was editor of the club Journal from 1986 to 1989. Following a year as vice president from 1990 to 91 he spent four years as president during 1991 and 1995.

As president of the swap committee for the last 26 years he is recognised as the master of this large and widely recognised annual event. For Lloyd’s conspicuous service he was awarded life membership in 2002 and for his continued service he was awarded life membership with honours.