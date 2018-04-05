Life of a prisoner captured in artistic book David Lee

HEARING the full, true story of the detailed account of one of the Prisoners of War who spent five and a half years locked up in Murchison’s Camp 13 is something you don’t often come across, but local Murchison resident, Kay Ball was lucky enough to have in her possession a portfolio and detailed account of one such prisoner, Hans-Wolter von Gruenewaldt and so naturally, she turned it into a book.

The book, titled ‘Art Captured’ follows von Gruenewaldt’s story from when he left South Africa and was captured, leading him on a dramatic journey to the Murchison camp, where he was able to work on his passion, art. His pieces were so popular that he was commissioned to make murals for the walls on the recreation huts within the camps, and today, those murals can be found at various locations around Murchison, including at the Murchison Heritage Centre.

Kay said, “von Gruenewaldt was a civilian and Murchison has a strong connection with him.

“His son actually got in touch with us in 2007 and asked if we wanted a portfolio of his things. There were over 20 images and his full story.

“The thing that impressed us was that most of us knew him through his comical images. We thought that was his style, but it was amazing to find that he was quite good at painting scenes and wildlife…and when they held concerts in the camp, he would do the backdrops for the scenes.

“With the portfolio and his account of being captured…his story…his dramatic journey to Australia we thought it was worthy of a book.”

To pick up a copy of the book, drop into the Shepparton Visitor Information Centre or the Murchison Heritage Centre.