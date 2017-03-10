Friday, March 10, 2017
Life’s a beach for Aussies at volleyball world tour

David Lee March 8, 2017
EVENT A SUCCESS… Australia's Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann teamed up to win Australia's first Fédération Internationale de Volleyball World Tour gold medal since 2001, during the successful event held at Victoria Park Lake over the weekend. Photo: Alicia Niglia.

HUNDREDS of people soaked up the sun and sand at Victoria Park Lake while enjoying the action of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball World Tour (FIVB) at the weekend.

Kicking off with a beach carnival on Friday night, teams from 32 countries went head-to-head during matches held on Saturday, with the finals taking place on Sunday.

After a decade of playing beach volleyball against each other, Australia’s Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann teamed up to win Australia’s first FIVB World Tour gold medal since 2001.
McHugh and Schumann were too strong for fellow Australians Cole Durant and Zachery Schubert in the final of the one-star event.

Canadian pair Julie Gordon and Camille Saxton proved too strong for Germany’s Kim Behrens and Anni Schumacher, taking gold in the finals with a score of 21-17 against Germany’s 21-14.