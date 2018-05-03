Lights shine on road safety across Victoria David Lee

ROAD safety will be under the spotlight this week as iconic buildings across the state glow yellow to support the thousands of Victorians affected by road trauma.

The Transport Accident Commission joined Road Trauma Support Services Victoria, VicRoads and road safety advocate Kerry Norton to mark the start of the fifth Shine a Light on Road Safety campaign.

Ms Norton lost her husband, Rick and their only child, Shani, 4-years-old, in a head-on crash in 1997. Ms Norton is sharing her story to encourage people to make safe decisions when driving and stop the devastating effects of road trauma.

The campaign coincides with National Road Safety Week (April 30 – May 6) and aims to encourage Victorians to pause and think about the decisions they make while driving.

Landmarks across the state will be illuminated in yellow throughout the week including the Bolte Bridge, Melbourne Star, Frankston Arts Centre and the Giant Koala at Dadswell Bridge.

Hundreds of people are also set to walk around Albert Park Lake as part of the annual community walk to honour everyone who has died on the state’s roads.

Victorian drivers and riders are also encouraged to turn on their headlights during the day this Friday, May 4 and show their commitment to road safety.

TAC Road Safety Lead Director Samantha Cockfield said any life lost on the state’s roads was too many and there was still a long way to go to reach zero.

“It’s important for us to remember the people who have died on our roads and think about what we can do to keep ourselves and others safe on the roads,” Ms Cockfield said.

“We all have a role to play to improve road safety on Victoria’s roads and to ensure no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads,” she said.

Road Trauma Support Services Victoria CEO, Cameron Sinclair said it is vital the community share the responsibility for stopping deaths and injuries on Victoria’s roads.

“We must also come together in support of the people in our midst who live with the reality of road trauma. The road toll reaches far beyond the number of deaths and injuries counted each year,” Mr Sinclair said.