Little Cara takes on the world Editor

SHEPPARTON locals, Norman and Lynette Sims are especially proud grandparents at the moment after their granddaughter, Cara recently won the regional round of a global robotics tournament, which will now see her travel to Estonia to represent Australia in the First Lego League World Championships.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Cara is only in grade 3.

Norman said, “We’ve only got two grandchildren and they’re both very special to us. But we’re certainly very proud and we’re happy to share our joy with people in the area who might know her.”

Norman admitted that he’d never heard of Robotics before Cara won this competition.

Norman said, “I watched a documentary on Legos and Robotics after Cara’s win and it’s a huge industry.

“Naturally grandparents are a little bit biased, but she’s very talented.”

Cara will travel as a part of a robotics team made up of six students aged between nine and 16 to represent in the World Championships in June 2018.

With Norman and Lynette celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary next month and Cara seting off on her Worlds’ adventure, it’s going to be an exciting year for the Sims family.