Little superheroes assemble for a cause

BATMAN, Transformers’ Bumblebee, Wonder Woman, princesses and fairies were a common sight at Isabel Pearce Kindergarten on Thursday and Friday last week, when the kindergarten’s children dressed up to help raise funds for a very special cause.

The 51 children and their parents made donations, which added up to $117, which is being donated to the Children’s Tumour Foundation of Australia. The kindergarten chose this foundation as it was close to their hearts.

Xavier Wynn, who attends Isabel Pearce Kindergarten, suffers from neurofibromatosis, a debilitating condition that causes tumours to build on nerve cells in the body including in the brain and spine and currently, there is no cure.

Isabel Pearce Kindergarten service leader, Linda Laws said, “We did really well. It was great to see everyone dressed up.

“The kids really had fun. We talked to them about why we were dressing up, and told the story of Xavier and how special doctors need money for research to help children who aren’t well.

“The parents were so good about it too and we’re grateful for all the donations.”