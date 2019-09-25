Live life, live well

If you are retired or semi-retired and wish to remain mentally alert and active, then the Goulburn Valley University of the Third Age (GVU3A) might be for you.

GVU3A, based in Shepparton, provides social, physical and intellectual programs for people over 55. There are no qualifications to join – you just have to have the desire to become involved.

There are 35 groups or classes to choose from, which include board and card games, book clubs, walking groups and exercise classes, arts and crafts, discussion groups, writing, foreign language, local history, literature and science classes and plenty more on offer as well.

Don’t be put off by the term ‘university’; there are no exams. It’s simply a community of people who follow their interests.

On Wednesday, October 16 from 10am to 3pm, there will be a forum held in the GVU3A hall focusing on the art and practice of growing old gracefully. Guest speakers include Professor Christina Bryant, the Hon Jeanette Powell, Sing Australia Choir and many more who will talk about life, fitness, retirement and living your best life.

Tickets are $10, with tea and lunch provided. For more information, call 0409 703 868 or 5821 3333 or purchase tickets by October 10 at www.trybooking.com/533301