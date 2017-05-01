Live to work or work to live? Nicholise Garner

THE paperless office may not have eventuated exactly as predicted, but the ability to cut precious hours from the workload of small to medium business owners is a reality.

According to Cloud Copy Click’s regional sales manager and document management specialist, David Steigenberger document storage, retrieval and processing has never been easier.

With Cloud Copy Click holding an Open Day this week to celebrate the purchase of Spade Computers, he says the timing is perfect for small businesses to review the hours spent processing documents.

“The average invoice takes about seven minutes to enter. With some of our solutions including character recognition scanning we can cut that back to 30 seconds per invoice,” David said.

Mr Steigenberger said despite the perceptions, many of document management solutions are within reach of the small business operator.

“Really, we see a lot of small business operators who wear many hats in their business including the admin stuff, or it may be a spouse. But either way people are taking stuff home and adding 10 or 12 hours to their working week,” David said.

“For the cost of three or four hours labour we can save up to 10 or 12, which leaves more time for other things in life,” David said.