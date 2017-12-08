Living the dream Nicholise Garner

THE ideal job if you are working with people would have to be working with people who are truly happy and content in their lives. This is certainly the case for Lifestyle Shepparton’s lifestyle consultant, Gareth Lee-Ferrari.

Gareth has worked at Lifestyle Shepparton for six months now and said, “I feel really lucky that I get to get to talk to so many lovely people when I come to work each day.

“It seems to me that the people who live here at Lifestyle Shepparton are at a stage in their lives where they are able to enjoy their freedom, their lives seem to revolve around travel, adventure, family and friendships.

“In my work, I am surrounded by people who are content to sit by the pool, or to play tennis or bowls. They’re often planning or sharing their travel experiences and it just feels as though everyone’s here to enjoy their life.”

Say hello to Gareth at Lifestyle Shepparton and he’ll happily show you some of the beautiful display homes so that you too can enjoy your freedom in this next stage of your life. Visit Lifestyle Shepparton at 65 Chanel Road, Shepparton or call 1300 505 560.