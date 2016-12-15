Local Bunnings to become second largest in state David Lee

CONSTRUCTION of the new $53M Shepparton Bunnings Warehouse is well and truly on track for opening in mid-2017, and once completed, it will become the second largest Bunnings’ in Victoria.

Currently under construction at 90 Benalla Road in Shepparton, the new Bunnings’ will see approximately 50 new jobs created following its opening, taking the team to approximately 180.

Bunnings Warehouse property general manager, Andrew Marks said, “On-site, the majority of ground works are complete with construction progressing to the erection of structural steel and concrete wall panels.

“Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton will have an approximate total store size of 18,000 square metres, ensuring an even wider range of products for local customers. The development will include a main warehouse, indoor timber trade sales area, building materials and landscape supplies yard and outdoor nursery, as well as an indoor playground and café and parking for over 410 cars.

“In line with Bunnings’ commitment to sustainability, the new Shepparton warehouse will implement a number of energy and water saving design features. These design features will include; energy efficient fluorescent and LED lighting, and rainwater harvesting tanks to irrigate the nursery and service the warehouse’s amenities. A solar boosted hot water system will also reduce energy consumption.

“Bunnings has been part of the Shepparton community for over 15 years and is looking forward to bringing a bigger and brighter offer with the new store.”