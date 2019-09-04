Local businesses dig deep to contribute to a great cause

FROM men’s sheds to volunteer firefighters, school camps to local hospitals, the iGiveLocal Community Support Program donates money to support community groups all over Australia. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the program has donated over $100,000 to more than 190 local causes around the country.

Local business, G.V. Crop Protection and the crop science division of Bayer have generously donated $1000 to the Greater Shepparton Foundation through iGiveLocal.

Greater Shepparton Foundation CEO, Cheryl Hammer said, “I would like to thank Bayer for giving back to regional communities like Shepparton in this way and also to Graeme McNeill at G.V. Crop Protection for nominating our organisation, which has for 18 years focussed on addressing the disadvantaged and helping those struggling in our community.

“Initially as The Community Fund and now Greater Shepparton Foundation, we strive to create a place where all residents can participate and realise their full potential. The $1,000 will be used in our grants allocation round, which is now in full swing, to enable those doing great work in the community to continue to do so.”

The iGiveLocal Community Support Program is a joint initiative between Bayer and Combined Rural Traders (CRT). In 2019 alone, Bayer will donate $30,000 to a variety of deserving local community groups across Australia. For more information about the iGiveLocal program, visit www.bit.ly/2ZISMxU